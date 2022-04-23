65°
Entergy: Nearly 2,000 without power, road closed after crash on LA 73
PRAIRIEVILLE - Nearly 2,000 Entergy customers are without power, and a stretch of LA 73 is closed Friday night after a wreck damaged a utility pole.
Entergy officials confirmed that a vehicle crashed into a utility pole, and it will be several hours before crews can make repairs to restore power to the Prairieville area.
The crash happened on LA 73 next to St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Sources say the highway will be closed from Post Office Road to LA 621 until further notice.
This is a developing story.
