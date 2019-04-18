63°
Entergy, Demco reporting thousands without power Thursday due to severe weather

BATON ROUGE - Electric companies are reporting outages Thursday due to severe weather.

According to Entergy, more than 500 customers in East Baton Rouge are without power. Another 700 are without power in Ascension Parish.

Demco is reporting more than 1,300 customers are affected in Livingston Parish, with roughly 400 more in East Feliciana, West Feliciana and Ascension Parishes as of 4 p.m.

Click these links for outage updates from Entergy and Demco.

