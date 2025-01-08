Entergy asking to collect new hurricane fee to recoup costs from Francine

BATON ROUGE - Entergy has asked the Public Service Commission if it can put an additional fee on bills to recover costs from Hurricane Francine.

The proposed fee would be 80 cents for every residential customer using 1,000 kwh, beginning in March 2025.

The decision will be made at the Public Service Commission meeting on Jan. 15.

Hurricane Francine, which made landfall on Sept. 11, was a Category 2 storm with winds up to 100 mph, which caused flooding and damage across the capital region, including more than 10 homes damaged in Ascension Parish.