Three teens sought in shooting after Christmas parade; two previously accused in murder

BATON ROUGE — Arrest warrants have been issued for three teenagers in the Dec. 14 shooting on the levee after a Baton Rouge Christmas parade.

Two of the teens had spent months in jail accused of the first murder of 2024, but were apparently released after a grand jury failed to indict them.

Baton Rouge Police got warrants in late December for Treyvon Collins and Eddie Monroe, both 17, and for Christopher King, 15, in the parade shooting. It’s not clear why an adult warrant was issued for 15-year-old King. Police have not responded to questions about the case.

The shooting near the U.S.S. Kidd museum after the Christmas parade injured one woman and caused parade participants and viewers scatter. Police found “several shell casings of various calibers” at the scene, according to police records.

The night of the shooting Chief T.J. Morse said he hoped the pervasive video surveillance downtown would aid in solving the crime.

Arrest warrants show that investigators found video of four people involved in the gunfire. They were seen inside a store nearby just before the shooting and the warrant says Collins was “brandishing a firearm and aggressively speaking” to another person.

Police said Collins and the others fired at another group and then ran away.

In September, a grand jury chose not to indict Collins and Monroe in the New Year’s Day 2024 killing of Ramide Cosey.

Cosey, a 15-year-old Istrouma High student, was killed and four other people were hurt in a drive-by shooting at West Brookstown Drive and Evangeline Street. Police announced in late February that three juveniles had been arrested in the crime.

Court records show that Collins and Monroe’s charges were examined by the grand jury, which pretermitted, or formally left the case unresolved. The records show that Collins and Monroe had remained jailed since their February arrests until the Sept. 4 grand jury decision. The identity of the third person arrested in Cosey’s death has not been made public.