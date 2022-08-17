Endangered sea turtles nesting off Louisiana coast for first time in 75 years

For the first time in three-quarters of a century, sea turtle hatchlings have been documented in some of Louisiana's barrier islands.

The Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced Wednesday that endangered Kemp's ridley turtle and threatened loggerhead turtle hatchlings were both sighted on the Chandeleur Islands off of the southeast coast.

“Louisiana was largely written off as a nesting spot for sea turtles decades ago, but this determination demonstrates why barrier island restoration is so important,” said CRPA Chairman Chip Kline. “As we develop and implement projects statewide, we are always keeping in mind what’s needed to preserve our communities and enhance wildlife habitat. Having this knowledge now allows us to make sure these turtles and other wildlife return to our shores year after year.”

According to the CRPA, more than 53 crawls have been recorded and two live hatchlings have been sighted making their way to the Gulf.

Additional hatchlings may be discovered as hatching season continues.

Earlier this August, a sea turtle nest was found in Mississippi for the first time since 2018.