75°
Latest Weather Blog
Emergency helicopter lands along Old Jefferson Highway after major wreck near EBR-Ascension line
BATON ROUGE - An emergency helicopter landed in a field along Old Jefferson Highway after a wreck left someone pinned inside their car.
The St. George Fire Department said the crash happened shortly before 8 p.m. on Old Jefferson just past Azalea Lakes Avenue.
Officials said two people were hurt, and one person was trapped inside their vehicle. Firefighters managed to free that person after about half an hour, and both were eventually taken to a hospital by ambulance.
Trending News
Authorities said both victims were in critical condition as of Thursday night.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police looking to question more family members before making arrest in infant...
-
LSU asking fans to carpool for Bama game, fears morning storms could...
-
State was reportedly warned about dangerous home days before infant's overdose death
-
Infant died from apparent fentanyl overdose
-
Tailgate Bama LSU
Sports Video
-
Here's where you can visit the National Championship trophy during its Baton...
-
McKinley Panthers put fight back in their football after bench-clearing brawl early...
-
The Black and Gold Report: New Orleans Saints vs Baltimore Ravens
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 9: Dunham Jac Comeaux
-
Southern falls to Jackson State 35-0