Emergency crews transport one victim following shooting at Tiger Plaza

BATON ROUGE - Over three police units and EMS are responding to a shooting at Tiger Plaza Sunday afternoon that left one person injured.

Around 4:45 p.m. EMS arrived at Tiger Plaza apartments located at 4445 Alvin Dark near Hwy. 30.

According to officials, one person received serious injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital.

The Baton Rouge Police Department is on scene right now investigating the incident.

Details are limited. This is a developing story.