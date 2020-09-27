79°
Latest Weather Blog
Emergency crews transport one victim following shooting at Tiger Plaza
BATON ROUGE - Over three police units and EMS are responding to a shooting at Tiger Plaza Sunday afternoon that left one person injured.
Around 4:45 p.m. EMS arrived at Tiger Plaza apartments located at 4445 Alvin Dark near Hwy. 30.
According to officials, one person received serious injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital.
The Baton Rouge Police Department is on scene right now investigating the incident.
Details are limited. This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Ascension and Livingston Parish waterways reopen
-
Another special session: Louisiana lawmakers return Monday
-
Emergency crews transport one victim following shooting at Tiger Plaza
-
Fans return to Tiger Stadium for LSU's first home game
-
Fans find a way to tailgate for LSU's first football game during...