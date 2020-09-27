79°
Emergency crews transport one victim following shooting at Tiger Plaza

Sunday, September 27 2020 4:49 PM
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

BATON ROUGE - Over three police units and EMS are responding to a shooting at Tiger Plaza Sunday afternoon that left one person injured.

Around 4:45 p.m. EMS arrived at Tiger Plaza apartments located at 4445 Alvin Dark near Hwy. 30.

According to officials, one person received serious injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital.

The Baton Rouge Police Department is on scene right now investigating the incident. 

Details are limited. This is a developing story. 

