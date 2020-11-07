65°
Emergency crews investigate shots fired near Istrouma High School Friday night
BATON ROUGE - Authorities are investigating gunfire near Istrouma High School Friday night.
Police shut down Winbourne Ave. at Beechwood Dr. as a crime scene around 9:30 p.m. after several shots were fired in the area.
Those attending a high school football game nearby heard several shots and took cover under the bleachers.
This is a developing story.
