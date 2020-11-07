65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Emergency crews investigate shots fired near Istrouma High School Friday night

3 hours 15 minutes 55 seconds ago Friday, November 06 2020 Nov 6, 2020 November 06, 2020 10:17 PM November 06, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: News Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are investigating gunfire near Istrouma High School Friday night.

Police shut down Winbourne Ave. at Beechwood Dr. as a crime scene around 9:30 p.m. after several shots were fired in the area.

Those attending a high school football game nearby heard several shots and took cover under the bleachers.

This is a developing story.

