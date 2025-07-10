Elton John's farewell tour coming to New Orleans, tickets on sale today

Photo: Elton John website

NEW ORLEANS- After more than half a century on the road and an "unparalleled" career, Elton John has announced his final tour, according to his website.

"It's time to come off the road so I can fully embrace the next important chapter of my life," John said.

People can see "Elton John: Farewell Yellow Brick Road" on Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. here.