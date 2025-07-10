75°
Latest Weather Blog
Elton John's farewell tour coming to New Orleans, tickets on sale today
NEW ORLEANS- After more than half a century on the road and an "unparalleled" career, Elton John has announced his final tour, according to his website.
"It's time to come off the road so I can fully embrace the next important chapter of my life," John said.
Trending News
People can see "Elton John: Farewell Yellow Brick Road" on Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Sports2-a-Days Preview: U-High Cubs
-
1 in 3 teens nationwide has prediabetes, according to new CDC data
-
WBRZ INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: St. Gabriel police chief questions allegations surrounding slain captain
-
Former LSU star Angel Reese named NBA 2K26 cover athlete
-
Two arrested after allegedly firing assault rifles into air while driving through...