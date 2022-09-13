82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Electrical fire forces LSU to clear out class building Tuesday

1 hour 6 minutes 4 seconds ago Tuesday, September 13 2022 Sep 13, 2022 September 13, 2022 1:23 PM September 13, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A small fire prompted LSU to empty out classrooms at one of its buildings Tuesday. 

An LSU spokesperson said the electrical fire was discovered shortly before noon in the elevator control room of the Journalism building. Photos taken outside showed students filing out of the building as firefighters arrived. 

Trending News

The fire did not appear to cause any major damage, but the building will stay closed the rest of the day due to the lingering smell of smoke. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days