Electrical explosion at LSU injures three, workers taken to hospital

BATON ROUGE - An electrical box exploded at the LSU Law school and injured three people Friday morning.

One LSU Facilities employee and two subcontractors were injured and taken to the burn unit at Baton Rouge General after the mishap around nine o'clock. Two of the people were released but the third was being kept for continued observation, the hospital said.

No students were injured.

Exactly what happened is under investigation, LSU said.

The Paul M. Hebert Law Center, where the electrical explosion happened, was closed Friday. Classes and events scheduled for the day there were canceled. Power was also turned off to the building.

Power was also knocked out to churches along Highland Road and nearby LSU buildings.

During a morning-long investigation of the situation, Highland Rd. between Raphael Semmes and Dalrymple Drive, was closed.

The school will remain closed throughout the weekend, according to a tweet from LSU officials. Classes will resume Monday.

