Elderly woman shot in Baton Rouge after neighbors' argument leads to gunfire

Friday, July 17 2020
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A woman in her 70s was caught in the crossfire after an argument between her neighbors led to a shot being fired. 

Around 10 a.m. the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to N. 46th Street near Gus Young Avenue in reference to a shooting. State Representative C. Denise Marcelle was at the scene and said the elderly woman was shot in the hip.

According to Marcelle, the shot was fired after a dispute erupted between two neighbors. The victim was an innocent bystander.

There is no word on the victim's condition or criminal charges for the shooter at this time. 

