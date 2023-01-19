71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Elderly man stabbed wife, himself in reported attack Thursday morning

2 hours 30 minutes 32 seconds ago Thursday, January 19 2023 Jan 19, 2023 January 19, 2023 10:17 AM January 19, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Deputies said an elderly man allegedly stabbed his wife and then possibly himself in a Thursday morning attack.  

The stabbing happened on Jefferson Place Boulevard off Jefferson Highway. The man, who was in his 70s and had a history of mental illness, reportedly stabbed his wife and then himself. 

The pair was taken to a local hospital where they are being treated for their injuries. 

Trending News

This is a developing story. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days