Elderly man mugged outside his home in Oak Hills Place neighborhood; one suspect arrested

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a suspected armed robber accused of jumping a nearly 80-year-old man outside his home in a Baton Rouge subdivision.

Jadarrius Jones, 20, was taken into custody Wednesday for his role in the attempted mugging, which happened shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday on High Lake Drive.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the victim was sitting on a swing in his front yard when two armed men approached him wearing "Halloween store" masks and hoodies. The attackers forced the homeowner into his own house at gunpoint, pushed him to the ground and demanded money.

Arrest records said the victim's daughter was working in an office near the front door when she heard the commotion and began shouting at the suspects to leave. Upon realizing there were other people in the house, both suspects fled the scene.

Two eyewitnesses reported they saw the two masked men running toward a gray Dodge Charger parked on N Oak Hills Parkway. They said the pair removed their masks while running and sped off in the vehicle.

A license plate reader at the front of the victim's neighborhood captured the vehicle's plate number and led deputies to arrest Jones, to whom the vehicle is registered.

Jones was booked into the East Baton Rouge jail on a charge of attempted armed robbery. It's unclear whether investigators have identified the second gunman involved in the mugging.