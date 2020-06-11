Elderly man hurt after intervening in 2016 burglary dies in hospital more than 3 years later

BATON ROUGE - A man seriously injured while trying to foil a break-in at a Baton Rouge home in 2016 has died.

The Baton Rouge Police Department announced Thursday that Gussie Trahan, 78, died last week, years after he was hurt while trying to stop a burglary on Bogan Walk on Dec. 28, 2016. Police said Trahan did not live at the address that was being burglarized.

Trahan was reportedly beaten in the encounter and has been in the hospital ever since. He died from his injuries June 3, 2020.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact police at 225-389-4869.