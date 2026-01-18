Elayn Hunt inmate dies, autopsy ordered to determine cause of death

ST. GABRIEL - The body of an inmate at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center is being taken for an autopsy so investigators can determine the cause of death.

Officials with the Iberville Parish Coroner's Office said the body was picked up Sunday and more information will come after further testing.

The name of the deceased has not been released.

The WBRZ Investigative Unit has reported on multiple deaths at the facility linked to drugs being prepared on the inside of the prison.

Since late September, six inmates have unexpectedly died inside the facility. Daniel Burton died Sept. 26, Kevon Matthews died Oct. 16 and Michael Johnson died Oct. 17 De'Troit Draper, 30, died Nov. 24, Justin Rice died Dec. 7 and Antonio Dukes died Dec. 24.