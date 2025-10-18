Two inmate deaths reported at Elayn Hunt Correctional within past week

ST. GABRIEL - Two inmate deaths were reported within the last week at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center, sources confirmed to WBRZ.

Kevon Matthews died on Thursday, Oct. 16 and Michael Johnson died Friday, Oct. 17, the Department of Corrections confirmed; additionally, a suicide attempt happened Saturday, sources said.

Officials described the deaths as unexpected and said autopsies have been requested.

No additional information on the deaths and how they happened were available.

The Investigative Unit began reporting problems at Elayn Hunt since August 2024, with employees alleging widespread drug problems. As recently as September 2025, WBRZ reported on issues such as an inmate being mistakenly released and dying afterward.

At least five people left their positions within that timeframe, including Department of Corrections Secretary Jimmy Leblanc and Hunt's Warden Donny Bordelon. In August, Governor Jeff Landry announced he directed Louisiana State Police to investigate EHCC following WBRZ's reports.