BRPD arrests man accused of shooting, killing man at Church's Chicken on Plank Road

1 hour 50 seconds ago Tuesday, March 03 2026 Mar 3, 2026 March 03, 2026 7:38 PM March 03, 2026 in News
By: Evie Richard

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested a man on Tuesday who is accused of shooting and killing a man at a Church's Chicken on Plank Road in October. 

Detectives say an arrest warrant for Marquis Gross, 23, was signed on Feb. 27; on March 3, officials arrested him for allegedly killing 41-year-old Dwayne Williams. 

Gross was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for second-degree murder. 

WBRZ previously reported on Gross for a shooting that injured two people at a Red Roof Inn in September.

His criminal history now includes five counts of attempted first-degree murder, possession with the intent to distribute schedule I and schedule II, criminal damage to property, illegal use of a weapon, simple burglary, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer, the Baton Rouge Police Department said.

