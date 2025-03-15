Eight units destroyed in fire at Highland Rd. apartment complex

BATON ROUGE - A two-alarm fire has been reported at an apartment complex on Highland Road.

Fire crews were called to the Hub aparment complex on Highland Road around 1:15 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Crews arrived to find the entire roof of one complex building completely engulfed in flames. Firefighters initially had to back out of the apartment due to a roof collapse.

The building is being reported as a total loss, sources say.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, eight units in building 21 were destroyed. The Red Cross says over 30 people have been displaced as a result.

No other buildings in the complex were affected by the fire, sources say. Crews will now begin a secondary search of the building.

No injuries have been reported.

The Red Cross later announced that half a dozen of its volunteers are working to help those who were displaced by the fire.

Based on individual needs, the Red Cross is providing assistance for essentials such as food, clothing, shoes, personal care supplies and more, as well as connecting them with community partners for additional support.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Firefighters do not suspect foul play.