Eight residents of Lorraine Street home forced to flee as house fire breaks out
BATON ROUGE - On Thursday (Dec. 10) eight residents were forced to flee a home off Longfellow Drive, when a fire broke out.
Officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD) say they rushed to the home, which was located within the 3100 block of Lorraine Street, shortly before 6 p.m. and found flames coming from the home's rear bedroom and kitchen.
They were able to contain the fire to these two areas and prevent it from spreading to other parts of the home.
The eight individuals who were in the house when the blaze started, five adults and three children, managed to escape safely and are unharmed, officials confirm.
No one was injured during the fire, but the house sustained $60,000 in damages.
According to representatives with the BRFD, the cause of the fire is undetermined and remains under investigation.
