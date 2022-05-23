Latest Weather Blog
Egypt: Nefertiti may be buried in King Tut's tomb
Trending News
LUXOR, Egypt- Egypt's antiquities minister says King Tut's tomb may contain hidden chambers, lending support to a British Egyptologist's theory that a queen may be buried in the walls of the 3,300 year-old pharaonic mausoleum.
Mamdouh el-Damaty said Tuesday during a visit to Luxor that he will ask for final approval of the use of radar inspection of the tomb in the famed nearby Valley of the Kings.
El-Damaty is visiting the area with Egyptologist Nicholas Reeves, who recently theorized that Queen Nefertiti may be buried in the walls of the tomb.
El-Damaty says "there's probably something" behind the walls, but that if anyone is buried there it is likely Kia, who is believed by some Egyptologists to be the mother of Pharaoh Tutankhamun, popularly known as King Tut.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Residents gather to help high crime rate community
-
Body of dentist found after deadly False River boating crash: 2 killed,...
-
Waffle House shooting leaves teen dead, 2 others hurt in Ascension
-
Raging car fire caught on video at Siegen Lane intersection
-
Coast Guard rescues 7 people, dog from burning boat in gulf
Sports Video
-
Southern baseball wins game one 21-2 over Alcorn
-
VIDEO: Former Saints and Tiger Devery Henderson talks about the difference between...
-
New NCAA rules tweak opens door for more SEC dominance
-
VIDEO: Devery Henderson Talk about Bluegrass Miracle and the Saints "Rebirth game"
-
VIDEO: Former Tigers and Saints receiver Devery Henderson talks with Corey Rholdon...