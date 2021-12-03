57°
Eddie Mekka, 'Laverne & Shirley' star dies at 69
Actor, Eddie Mekka, of the 1970's hit television series, 'Laverne & Shirley' passed away Saturday, CNN reports.
Mekka portrayed a character called, 'Carmine "The Big Ragoo" Ragusa,' on the popular sitcom.
His official Facebook account says he died at his home in Newhall, California, and at this time an official cause of death has not been released.
His former co-star, Cindy Williams, tweeted, "My darling Eddie, A world-class talent who could do it all. I love you dearly. I'll miss you so much. But oh the marvelous memories."
Mekka was 69 years of age.
