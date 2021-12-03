57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Eddie Mekka, 'Laverne & Shirley' star dies at 69

27 minutes 42 seconds ago Friday, December 03 2021 Dec 3, 2021 December 03, 2021 8:33 AM December 03, 2021 in News
Source: CNN
By: Paula Jones

Actor, Eddie Mekka, of the 1970's hit television series, 'Laverne & Shirley' passed away Saturday, CNN reports.

Mekka portrayed a character called, 'Carmine "The Big Ragoo" Ragusa,' on the popular sitcom. 

His official Facebook account says he died at his home in Newhall, California, and at this time an official cause of death has not been released.

His former co-star, Cindy Williams, tweeted, "My darling Eddie, A world-class talent who could do it all. I love you dearly. I'll miss you so much. But oh the marvelous memories."

Trending News

Mekka was 69 years of age.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days