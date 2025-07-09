76°
Latest Weather Blog
EBRSO: Zachary man arrested for child pornography, solicitation of minors
ZACHARY - Deputies arrested a Zachary man for multiple counts of child pornography, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said.
Austin Granger, 28, allegedly uploaded child pornography to Twitter, leading to a tip to deputies in May 2025. Deputies subpoenaed messages from Granger, including multiple videos of child pornography as well as messages from him in a chat with users who identified themselves as fifteen or younger.
Trending News
Deputies booked Granger for six counts of pornography involving juveniles and six counts of computer-aided solicitation of a minor.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Sports2-a-Days Preview: U-High Cubs
-
1 in 3 teens nationwide has prediabetes, according to new CDC data
-
WBRZ INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: St. Gabriel police chief questions allegations surrounding slain captain
-
Former LSU star Angel Reese named NBA 2K26 cover athlete
-
Two arrested after allegedly firing assault rifles into air while driving through...