EBRSO: Zachary man arrested for child pornography, solicitation of minors

ZACHARY - Deputies arrested a Zachary man for multiple counts of child pornography, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said.

Austin Granger, 28, allegedly uploaded child pornography to Twitter, leading to a tip to deputies in May 2025. Deputies subpoenaed messages from Granger, including multiple videos of child pornography as well as messages from him in a chat with users who identified themselves as fifteen or younger.

Deputies booked Granger for six counts of pornography involving juveniles and six counts of computer-aided solicitation of a minor.