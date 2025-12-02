EBRSO: Woman charged with cruelty to a 15-month-old

BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office arrested 32-year-old Monisha Parker for cruelty to juveniles after a 15-month old suffered multiple injuries.



According to the sheriff’s office, Parker was with the 15-month-old from 9 p.m. Wednesday night to 9 a.m. Thursday morning.



The sheriff’s office responded to a call from Our Lady of the Lake Hospital Pediatric Emergency Room where Parker said the 15-month-old was having a reaction from ingesting Febreeze and caused swelling to her eye.



Hospital staff later determined that the victim had skull fracture, a fracture to the eye socket, and multiple scratches and abrasions to the head.



The hospital staff said the injuries were not accidental.



Parker was transported to BRPD headquarters where she stated that she did not know what happened and that her boyfriend was with the child all night.



According to the Sheriff’s Office Parker was transported to EBR Parish Prison where she was booked with second degree cruelty to juveniles.