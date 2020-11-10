EBRSO warns of increase in armed burglaries, vehicle theft in capital area

Image via EBRSO

BATON ROUGE - Detectives with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office are warning the community of a recent spike in vehicle thefts and burglaries involving armed suspects.

EBRSO posted home video surveillance footage to social media Tuesday of two suspects holding guns while pulling the handles of a vehicle parked in the driveway.

Authorities advise those who fall victim to vehicle thefts or burglaries to avoid confronting the burglar, but to cal 911 immediately.

Those with information related to these incidents are urged to call the sheriff's office at 225-389-5064 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers anonymously at 344-STOP.