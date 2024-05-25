EBRSO: Man wanted for murder after shooting three people, killing one

BATON ROUGE - One person died and two others were injured in a shooting on Starboard Drive and Stern Avenue, according to police and emergency officials.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened at the 1600 block of Starboard Drive. Terrell James Williams, 36, was pronounced dead on the scene. One of the people injured is currently in critical condition, while the other suffered a graze wound.

Kendrick Jerrold Henderson, 45, allegedly entered a residence with his ex-girlfriend inside and shot the three men involved. Henderson is wanted for first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to call law enforcement immediately or CrimeStoppers anonymously at 344-STOP. Officials say Henderson is known to walk around the Gardere area.