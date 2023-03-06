EBR traffic light synchronization showing steady progress; expected to be complete by end of year

BATON ROUGE - A lengthy project to synchronize 470 traffic signals in East Baton Rouge Parish is progressing as scheduled.

According to Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome's office, the MOVEBR light synchronization project will be complete by the end of 2023. Work to connect traffic signals along major corridors to an Advanced Traffic Management Center is ongoing, but so far the project has not faced any major road blocks.

As the I-10 widening project grows closer with each passing day, Mayor Broome's office is focused on finishing this project before it begins. When lane closures begin in 2025, thousands of drivers will likely decide to avoid the interstate and use surface streets.

City Transportation and Drainage Director Fred Raiford says the roads will be prepared for the influx of drivers when the time comes.

“People do not like to be inconvenienced and particularly going to and from where they need. Our goal is to minimize that," Raiford said.

Once all 470 signals are connected to the Advanced Traffic Management Center, signal timing will be continuously adjusted with the goal of providing consistent commute times for drivers and reducing rush-hour congestion.