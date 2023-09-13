EBR teacher arrested for sex crimes; text messages depict lewd meet-ups on high school campus

BATON ROUGE - A substitute teacher had his contract with the EBR school system terminated amid an investigation into an inappropriate relationship he allegedly had with a 15-year-old student.

Damien Clark, 24, was in a "position of supervision" over the victim, according to documents from the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office. The victim's guardian told deputies the victim had an "intimate relationship" with Clark, and that text messages between them contained several instances of indecent behavior and inappropriate language alluding to the relationship.

The messages, which began on Aug. 31, described at least one instance Clark and the victim had sex and at least one instance the victim performed oral sex on him.

Arrest documents said the incidents occurred at 15755 Jefferson Highway, the address of Woodlawn High School.

Clark was arrested for one count of molestation of a juvenile and one count of indecent behavior with juveniles.

The East Baton Rouge Parish School System issued the following statement following Clark's arrest:

A contracted assistant football coach/substitute teacher at Woodlawn High School was terminated on September 9, 2023, following his arrest for an alleged inappropriate relationship with a minor student.

EBRPSS leaders learned of the allegation last weekend, and district administrators immediately informed the student’s parents and engaged law enforcement to begin an investigation into the matter. Additionally, EBRPSS Human Resources leaders made an official report to the Department of Children & Families.

Considering the statements provided and evidence obtained by detectives and subsequent arrest, district OHR leaders have recommended this employee’s termination, effective immediately, and he has not been allowed back on any school property. Superintendent Narcisse has approved the termination. This person was not a district employee and is now ineligible for any future employment opportunities with EBRPSS.

Please reach out to EBRSO for any information regarding the criminal investigation. Thank you.