EBR setting up Wi-Fi hotspots across parish to help students stay connected
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge school system is setting up internet hotspots to help students and families stay connected during the semester.
The parish school system says it will have hotspots at more than a dozen schools throughout East Baton Rouge. The school system has said it will return to virtual classes starting Aug. 10 and won't return to campuses until after Labor Day.
You can find a complete list of Wi-Fi hotspots here.
