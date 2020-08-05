87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

EBR setting up Wi-Fi hotspots across parish to help students stay connected

1 hour 52 minutes 11 seconds ago Wednesday, August 05 2020 Aug 5, 2020 August 05, 2020 6:09 PM August 05, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge school system is setting up internet hotspots to help students and families stay connected during the semester.

The parish school system says it will have hotspots at more than a dozen schools throughout East Baton Rouge. The school system has said it will return to virtual classes starting Aug. 10 and won't return to campuses until after Labor Day.

You can find a complete list of Wi-Fi hotspots here

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days