76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

EBR Schools presents first annual Student Film Festival, Friday

1 hour 33 minutes 59 seconds ago Wednesday, March 11 2020 Mar 11, 2020 March 11, 2020 11:56 AM March 11, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana's young filmmakers will have the opportunity to shine during the first annual East Baton Rouge Parish Student Film Festival, which is scheduled to take place Friday, March 9.

During the event, the public will enjoy student films of all genres, ranging from drama to horror to comedy. 

Event organizers say a total of 36 films will be presented during the festival.

The festival takes place Friday, March 13 at 7 p.m. at LSU's Union Theatre.  

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days