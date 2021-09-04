EBR schools delay start of classes, will stay virtual until at least Labor Day

BATON ROUGE – The East Baton Rouge Parish School System will delay the start of in-person classes on campus by a few weeks.

Teachers received messages from principals by Wednesday morning, alerting them to plans the school system would start classes virtually Aug. 10 and remain online until at least Labor Day.

New school district superintendent Leslie Brown said during a live streamed news conference that she expects the school system to have a device ready for each student. Families will also be allowed to keep their children's classes virtual for the entire school year.

The school system is still exploring options on how to deliver meals to students at home throughout the school year.

Lanus said the revised plan could also include an increased focus on testing both students and staff who come back to campus, whenever that may be.

On Monday night, Board member Evelyn Ware-Jackson posted on social media that it was likely classes would be virtual until “at least” Labor Day. It comes after two local teachers' unions planned a protest outside the school board office to voice their concerns regarding teachers and students health as coronavirus cases continue to rise around the state, and specially in East Baton Rouge Parish.

At first, the East Baton Rouge Parish Public School System had eyed a partial return to campus on August 6 through a hybrid learning model. That would consist of students going to in-person classes two days a week, with the other three days dedicated to virtual learning.

The governor announced Tuesday (July 21), the state will remain in a paused re-opening, remaining in Phase 2 until at least August 7. Edwards also addressed several questions regarding schools reopening across the state, saying that guidelines to safely bring kids back have been laid out by the Louisiana Department of Education.

"I think you’re starting to see some school districts are gonna open on time but perhaps for distance learning and then transition to in-person education right after labor day and so forth so you’re going to see a variety of approaches," Edwards said.

