73°
Latest Weather Blog
EBR School Board unanimously votes to bring Capitol High back to parish system
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge School Board unanimously voted Thursday in favor of integrating Capitol Senior High School back into the parish school system.
The decision comes after a public forum with an outpouring of support to bring the school back under the control of the EBR School Board. The historic high school was seized and put into a state-level recovery school district in 2008.
The board voted 9-0 to integrate the school back into the parish system. Superintendent Dr. Sito Narcisse presented his proposal to rework the school's focus toward a concentration in medical studies earlier this year.
Trending News
Another vote is scheduled for Oct. 11, when the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education could make the return official.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Concerns linger in the air as company moves forward to store CO2...
-
Days after crash that killed family on I-110, police still looking for...
-
Victim fighting to get back stolen car after it ended up in...
-
Body found outside apartment off O'Neal Lane Thursday morning
-
Law to better regulate safety at rental properties passed through Metro Council