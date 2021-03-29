EBR's Spring Household Hazardous Materials Collection Day to be held April 17

BATON ROUGE - A Monday, March 29 news release from the Office of East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome stated that EBR residents will be able to bring household hazardous materials to an upcoming semi-annual Household Hazardous Materials Collection Day on Saturday, April 17 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at LSU Touchdown Village on S. Quad Drive.

The event entrance will be located across from Engineering Lane next to the LSU Patrick F. Taylor Hall.

Officials say residents should enter the event on S. Quad Drive via Nicholson Drive or Highland Road.

City-Parish officials are asking residents to remain in their vehicles and wear a mask while being assisted. Event workers will collect residents’ materials and engage safely while using personal protective equipment.

Mayor Broome issued a statement regarding the event, saying, “With our state and community returning to Phase 3 of COVID-19 mitigation measures and restrictions, we are able to safely provide essential events like Household Hazardous Materials Collection Day that many of our residents depend upon to properly dispose of their household hazardous waste.”

“It is important that our residents take advantage of this resource to help maintain a safe and clean environment," the mayor continued. "Each year, Baton Rouge residents safely dispose of approximately 130 tons of household hazardous materials through these collection events, helping us to reduce waste, prevent pollution in our local environment, and support a brighter, more sustainable community in East Baton Rouge Parish.”

Only East Baton Rouge Parish residents with valid identification are eligible to participate.

For more information and a list of materials that will be accepted at the event, please visit brla.gov/recycle or contact the City-Parish Recycling Office at (225) 389-5194.