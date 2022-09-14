84°
EBR residents could face stormwater fee if Metro Council approves new utility
BATON ROUGE - Residents in East Baton Rouge Parish could eventually have to pay a new fee if the Metro Council votes Wednesday to create a new Stormwater Public Utility District.
The fee would be decided at a later time and would require a separate vote. The goal would be to reduce flood risks in the city-parish.
The new taxpayer-funded district would “allow the Department of Environmental Services to better plan, construct, acquire, extend, finance, improve, operate and maintain a Municipal Separate Stormwater Sewer System … on behalf of the city-parish,” according to a memo to the Metro Council.
The meeting begins at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
