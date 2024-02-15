EBR Redevelopment Alliance to meet with developers about old Entergy site

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Redevelopment Authority is asking developers to reinvent the historic Entergy site on Government Street.

Interested developers can tour the Entergy buildings and submit their proposals Thursday at 10 a.m. at the site, located of Government St.

The state is investing $12 million to transform Government St. from four to three lanes with bike lanes and sidewalks. One of the biggest projects the RDA wants to focus on is the old Entergy property.

The agency wants potential developers to submit proposals by April 28. The RDA expects the winning bid to be chosen by June and expects construction to begin in spring 2017.

Entergy donated the site to the RDA in 2014. The site features two brick buildings, which are eligible to be listed with National Register of Historic Places.

