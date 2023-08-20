EBR public schools release meal plan for Monday

BATON ROUGE - Although East Baton Rouge Parish public schools will be closed Monday, parents can swing by one of 10 schools in the morning to pick up breakfast and lunch for their child.

EBRPSS says parents can drive to one of the following schools from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. to pick up the meals. One breakfast and one lunch per child will be provided.

North Region - Claiborne Elementary and SPEMA

Broadmoor/Sherwood - Broadmoor Elementary and Park Forest Middle

Mid City - Capitol Middle and BRMHS

Old South - McKinley Middle and Liberty High School

Southeast - Woodlawn Elementary and Jefferson Terrace Elementary