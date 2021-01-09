EBR Parish Coroner's Office identifies deceased woman found off Airline Highway

BATON ROUGE - The morning after authorities with the Baton Rouge Police Department discovered the body of a deceased woman within the 5900 block of Airline Highway, officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office released the woman's identity.

On Thursday (Jan. 8) morning, the Coroner's Office reported that 53-year-old Thelma Jackson's manner of death is currently pending. The coroner also notes that no trauma appeared to be involved and no foul play is suspected.

Jackson's body was discovered around 12:45 p.m., Wednesday.

After the discovery, Baton Rouge Police opened an investigation into her death.

Should officials provide additional information into the case, this article will be updated.