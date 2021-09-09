EBR officials encourage locals to utilize storm recovery resources

BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Parish (EBRP) is currently approved to assist Hurricane Ida survivors with a variety of storm-recovery related needs.

EBR Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is encouraging residents who need help to apply for disaster assistance related to:

-Individual Assistance

-Expedited Rental Assistance

-Critical Needs Assistance

-Transitional Sheltering Assistance

-Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (DSNAP)

-Generator and Chainsaw reimbursement

To get help with any of the needs above, residents should apply for disaster assistance through FEMA by visiting disasterassistance.gov or by calling (800) 621-3362; TTY: (800) 242-7585.

Locals can also visit brla.gov/recovery for additional recovery resources.