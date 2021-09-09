72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

EBR officials encourage locals to utilize storm recovery resources

2 hours 27 minutes 23 seconds ago Thursday, September 09 2021 Sep 9, 2021 September 09, 2021 4:32 AM September 09, 2021 in News
Source: City of Baton Rouge
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE -  East Baton Rouge Parish (EBRP) is currently approved to assist Hurricane Ida survivors with a variety of storm-recovery related needs.

EBR Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is encouraging residents who need help to apply for disaster assistance related to:

-Individual Assistance

-Expedited Rental Assistance

-Critical Needs Assistance

-Transitional Sheltering Assistance

-Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (DSNAP)

Trending News

-Generator and Chainsaw reimbursement 

To get help with any of the needs above, residents should apply for disaster assistance through FEMA by visiting disasterassistance.gov or by calling (800) 621-3362; TTY: (800) 242-7585. 

Locals can also visit brla.gov/recovery for additional recovery resources.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days