72°
Latest Weather Blog
EBR officials encourage locals to utilize storm recovery resources
BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Parish (EBRP) is currently approved to assist Hurricane Ida survivors with a variety of storm-recovery related needs.
EBR Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is encouraging residents who need help to apply for disaster assistance related to:
-Transitional Sheltering Assistance
-Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (DSNAP)
Trending News
-Generator and Chainsaw reimbursement
To get help with any of the needs above, residents should apply for disaster assistance through FEMA by visiting disasterassistance.gov or by calling (800) 621-3362; TTY: (800) 242-7585.
Locals can also visit brla.gov/recovery for additional recovery resources.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
FEMA offering multiple means of assistance to Hurricane Ida victims
-
Storm recovery efforts underway in Donaldsonville where many remain without power
-
EBR metro council passes limited moratorium, increasing hurdles for building in some...
-
Red Cross in need of volunteers to help storm victims
-
Deputies arrest mother of toddler found dead in pool at Baton Rouge...