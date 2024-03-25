Latest Weather Blog
EBR mosquito abatement booked up with house calls until April
BATON ROUGE - If you're looking to get your home sprayed for mosquitoes in East Baton Rouge, you might have to wait a few weeks.
The EBR Center for Mosquito Abatement and Rodent Control says appointments for residential sprays are booked up until early April. Their staff is working overtime because of the recent swarm of mosquitoes.
"We're doing about 250 residential inspections," said Assistant Director Randy Vaeth.
Vaeth believes the influx of mosquitoes is due to the drought. Last fall, the mosquitoes that normally hatch in rainwater did not, leading them to incubate until now.
Due to the type of mosquito, residential spraying is only temporarily effective. The northern floodwater mosquito travels long distances.
"The mosquitoes will die quickly because they're easy to kill, but they may return the next day," Vaeth said.
Trending News
Vaeth added pesticide trucks and aerial spraying have a wider range and are more effective.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Snack aisle at Baton Rouge Dollar Tree catches fire Sunday evening
-
Man hurt in fight outside Tigerland bar later dies from injuries
-
Sunday Journal: Easter Sunrise Service at Hemingbough
-
2 dead, 3 hurt during violent weekend in Baton Rouge
-
American Red Cross Louisiana holds three day disaster training camp
Sports Video
-
LSU men's hoops readies for NIT starter
-
Selection Sunday: LSU women's basketball team to face Rice in the first...
-
Livvy Dunne finds balance online and in the gym
-
LSU Softball takes down Texas with early momentum
-
LSU women's basketball loses to undefeated South Carolina 79-72 in SEC Championship...