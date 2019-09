EBR Mosquito Abatement and Rodent Control to conduct aerial mission

East Baton Rouge Parish- East Baton Rouge Mosquito Abatement and Rodent Control has announced that they will be conducting an aerial mission tonight (9/1/19) over south Baton Rouge from Burbank to the Country Club.

This is in response to another collection of West Nile virus positive mosquitoes collected in the area.

Spray time will be around 7:55 PM.