EBR Metro-Council members vie for state seats

BATON ROUGE - Members of the East Baton Rouge Metro-Council looking to get in to the Louisiana State House will shake up the current council.

C. Denise Marcelle is the only certified move into the state House of Representatives based on Saturday's election results. Marcelle went head-to-head against fellow Metro-Council colleague Donna Collins-Lewis.

Two other Metro Council members, Ronnie Edwards and Ryan Heck, will be have to wait until Nov. 21 to know if they will get a chance to serve as representatives. Edwards will be in a runoff facing Edmond Jordan, with Edwards finishing with 36 percent of votes to Jordan's 29 percent. Heck will face Paula Davis in a runoff.