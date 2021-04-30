EBR Metro Council approves continuance of alcohol delivery, curbside pickup

EAST BATON ROUGE - A pandemic-era city-parish ordinance that allowed East Baton Rouge's bars and restaurants to sell alcohol by means curbside and home delivery will remain in effect indefinitely.

The Metro Council voted unanimously Wednesday to approve this modernized to-go sale of alcohol, allowing local eateries and bars to continue the curbside pickup and delivery of alcohol that they've grown used to throughout the pandemic.

Councilman Cleve Dunn Jr. co-sponsored the ordinance revision alongside Councilman Aaron Moak.





