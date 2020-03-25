EBR Mayor to address public with update on local endeavors to fight COVID-19, Wednesday

BATON ROUGE - Since the public health emergency began, the EBR Parish Mayor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (MOHSEP) has been implementing measures to fight the spread of novel coronavirus and on Wednesday morning, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome will provide the public with an update on these efforts.

Mayor Broome will discuss the latest developments in relation to the MOHSEP Community Testing Site and other endeavors to respond to the pandemic.

The update will be provided in the form of an 11 a.m. media conference in Baton Rouge General's (Mid City)circle driveway off North Boulevard near Acadian Thruway.

EBR's mayor will be joined by representatives from the Baton Rouge Clinic, Baton Rouge General, Ochsner-Baton Rouge, Our Lady of the Lake, and Woman's Hospital.

Coverage of the address will be available for viewing on WBRZ and WBRZ +.