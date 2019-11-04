EBR mayor-president files lawsuit against St. George incorporation

BATON ROUGE - On Monday morning, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and two private citizens filed a lawsuit to block the incorporation of the City of St. George.

The suit, which targets St. George organizers Norman Browning and Chris Rials, can block the governor’s ability to appoint an interim mayor and five-member city council until the litigation is resolved, which could take years. This would need to go through district court as well as any appeals.

The individuals behind the suit are Baton Rouge attorney Mary Olive Pierson alongside Brett Furr and Larry Bankston. Broome is joined by Baton Rouge attorneys Lewis Unglesby and M.E. Cormier as plaintiffs in the petition. Cormier acted as leader of the 'Better Together/Residents Against the Breakaway' initiative, which was one of several groups opposed to the incorporation of St. George.

Mark Armstrong, the Mayor-President's spokesman, said private donors are financing the suit against St. George.

Click here to view the lawsuit. You can read the latest statement from the mayor's office here.