EBR Mayor hosts Dial-In Prayer Vigil; declares June 1 a day of fasting, prayer

East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston-Broome

BATON ROUGE - As the number of U.S. deaths associated with novel coronavirus exceeds 100,000, mayors across the country are uniting to use Monday, June 1 as a day of prayer and fasting, set aside to mourn the loss of those who've died and to honor their lives.

Last Friday, East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced her participation in the event, saying, "We must be united in these times of lament and mourning for those we have lost. Our collective sense of loss and remembrance unites us across lines of age, race, religion, and traditions and transcends our politics.”

Mayor Broome is collaborating with Interfaith Federation of Greater Baton Rouge to lead the Parish in prayer via a Dial-in Prayer Vigil that begins at 8 a.m. on Monday.

Locals can participate by calling 1-408-418-9388 and using access code: 966 112 656.