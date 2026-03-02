Latest Weather Blog
EBR launches city-parish services feedback app
BATON ROUGE - A new app designed to give East Baton Rouge residents a way to give instant feedback on city-parish services launched Monday, according to Mayor-President Kip Holden's office.
Director of Information Services Eric Romero said the new app, called "Expresit", lets anyone with a smart phone or tablet tell city departments how they're doing, recognizing a job well done or providing feedback on how it could be done better.
The app has a limited number of services and agencies ready for Monday's rollout, and Romero said they will add more depending on how the app performs in the days ahead.
Romero said the Expresit app is part of East Baton Rouge Parish's efforts to use data in order to make the city-parish work better for the people who live there. The city-parish launched a data transparency program, Open Data BR, as another way to provide more information to people, businesses and organizations about life and services in East Baton Rouge.
More information about the EBR Expresit app can be found on the city-parish website.
