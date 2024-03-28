69°
EBR government closing at 2 p.m. ahead of Good Friday observance; other parishes announce closures
BATON ROUGE — East Baton Rouge Parish offices will close Thursday afternoon and remain closed for Good Friday observances.
Trash pickup and the parish landfill will continue normal operations, the city-parish government said.
Public agencies in outlying parishes also plan to keep most offices closed Friday and reopen them Monday, after Easter.
City-parish offices will close at 2 p.m. Thursday.
