EBR government closing at 2 p.m. ahead of Good Friday observance; other parishes announce closures

BATON ROUGE — East Baton Rouge Parish offices will close Thursday afternoon and remain closed for Good Friday observances.

Trash pickup and the parish landfill will continue normal operations, the city-parish government said.

Public agencies in outlying parishes also plan to keep most offices closed Friday and reopen them Monday, after Easter.

City-parish offices will close at 2 p.m. Thursday.