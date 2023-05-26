83°
EBR deputies seize pound of fentanyl, guns & cash in series of drug raids Thursday
BATON ROUGE- Narcotics agents found a pound of fentanyl and more than two pounds of heroin Thursday in searches of four sites being used by a group of drug dealers, authorities said.
One woman was arrested after the searches of two apartments, one house and a storage unit. Investigators also found cocaine, marijuana, guns, a pill press and more than $27,000 in cash.
Amber Johnson, 27, was booked with a litany of drug charges including possession of fentanyl and heroin with the intent to distribute and operation of clandestine drug lab.
Deputies searched apartments at 5447 Essen Lane and 1251 N. Ardenwood Drive, a house on N. 29th Street and a storage unit on Airline Highway near the EBR-Ascension parish line.
