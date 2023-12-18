68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

EBR Council on Aging reevaluates some positions after efficiency study

4 hours 7 minutes 29 seconds ago Monday, December 18 2023 Dec 18, 2023 December 18, 2023 11:17 AM December 18, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Some jobs in the Council on Aging will be affected in January after an efficiency study on some of the council's facilities. 

Carl Dunn, the council chief, said only five positions out of more than 100 will be transitioned from full-time to part-time. 

Over the past several months, the COA studied the efficiency of several of its facilities and found that three of the senior centers were "underperforming," meaning the seniors that typically visit those centers tend to leave after lunch, leaving the staff with nothing to do for four hours until the facility closes. 

Dunn specified that this was not meant to be a cost-cutting effort since those typically must be approved by the board, which Dunn is a part of. 

Trending News

Dunn said if the situation at the three underperforming centers changes, the council will reevaluate its staffing. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days