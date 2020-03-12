EBR asks weekend event organizers to postpone activities - Parade Saturday will roll later in 2020

BATON ROUGE – The mayor’s office has asked weekend event organizers to postpone events amid a state health emergency due to coronavirus.

The mayor’s order impacts the 35th annual Wearin’ of the Green Parade and the Shamrock Run, which have been postponed. Organizers said the parade will roll as soon as the health situation is cleared and vowed to host the wildly popular parade within the calendar year.

The mayor’s order comes amid public gathering bans involving sports teams – the NBA postponed its season and collegiate sporting groups, including the SEC, instituted rules keeping fans from sporting events.

Mayor Broome is addressing East Baton Rouge Parish residents about the virus, Thursday morning.

